A new book tells the story of Unicoi County’s first newspaper, the Erwin Unakean, which was started by two local men in the late 19th century.
Grace Katherine Bowen introduced the book to the Unicoi County Historical Society at its meeting on Monday, April 17.
Bowen, the historical society’s president, said she had recently discovered a “very rare copy” of the newspaper’s first issue from 1887. The publication was the size of a comic book, Bowen said.
The historian discovered the newspaper while perusing microfilm housed at The Erwin Record office. She believes the original copy is likely at the Tennessee State Library and Archives, which holds records and creates microfilm.
Bowen shared information about the two young men who created the enterprise — R.R. Emmert and W.B. Clarke — in 1887. The paper lasted until 1891.
Described as “this little letter,” the newspaper featured local, state and national news, as well as the first known local obituary and words of wisdom.
“It’s a newsy little sheet and starts out with the intention” to build up Erwin and Unicoi County, according to an article published in another early Northeast Tennessee newspaper, the Johnson City Comet.
Bowen said Emmert and Clarke purchased an old-fashioned hand press that had to be set by hand to print the newspaper. They set up shop in office space at the old Unicoi County Courthouse, which was built in 1876.
Bowen shared a quote from Emmert and Clarke: “With this issue, we enter upon the field of public action, and launch our boat into the great ocean of journalism.”
In 1891, Emmert sold the newspaper to Col. J.F. Toney, the namesake of the Unicoi County Public Library. Toney operated the Erwin Magnet, the community’s second newspaper. The Erwin Magnet existed until 1927.
The first edition of the community’s next newspaper, The Erwin Record, was published on Jan. 27, 1928, and served as a daily newspaper in the 1930s before becoming a weekly newspaper as it remains today.
For those interested in a copy of the $15 book, call Bowen directly at (423) 735-4478. Leave a message, and she will return the call. Supplies are limited, and all proceeds go to the Unicoi County Historical Society.