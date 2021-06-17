The Heritage Alliance will premiere an original play, “Nancy,” on June 19 to honor the Juneteenth, or Emancipation Day, holiday. The premiere will take place at the historic Embree House with showings at 1 p.m., 3:30 and 6:30.
The show, written by Anne G’Fellers-Mason, the Executive Director of Heritage Alliance, will last an hour. There will be time for a Q&A and a chance to tour parts of the Embree House after each performance.
The Embree House was home to Elihu Embree, known for his seven-edition paper, The Emancipator, originally published in 1820. The paper originated on Main Street, Jonesborough, with its first publication solely dedicated to the abolitionist cause, but it died with Embree in December of 1820.
Despite its short life, The Emancipator reached over 2,000 subscribers with its antislavery agenda and traveled as far as Boston and Philadelphia. However, in spite of Embree’s abolitionist beliefs, he was a slave owner.
Nancy was a woman enslaved by Embree, and it is her story that will be told in the play.
“We know Elihu Embree’s story well, and [Nancy] is an integral part of it, so I wanted to share what I know,” said G’Fellers-Mason.
Nancy is the only currently known documented name for this woman as a full name can be hard to find for enslaved individuals. The play is based on primary research heavily dependent on documents from the Washington County archives according to a June 8 Jonesborough news release.
“Nancy” was originally meant to premiere in 2020 as a celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Juneteenth holiday, but it was put on hold due to COVID-19.
“We’ve been working on this for several years, and there’s still research in progress, but we have enough to tell a part of her story,” said G’Fellers-Mason, “and we’re very fortunate to have an amazing actress to help tell Nancy’s story.”
Local actress Ubunibi-Afia Short will fill the role of Nancy, and the play will follow her life from January 1820, when Elihu Embree wrote his will, to January 1821, when his will was read before the Washington County court.
Embree tried to free Nancy and her children in his will according to G’Fellers-Mason, and while they are still searching to confirm whether they were liberated in January of 1821, the hope is that this year marks the 200th anniversary of their freedom.
Heritage Alliance chose to share Nancy’s story in celebration of Juneteenth, with G’Fellers-Mason citing the importance of finding all the voices in history as their reason.
“These people are there, their stories are there,” said G’Fellers-Mason. “What always strikes me in her story is the resilience of human nature.”
Tickets to “Nancy” are $12, and the proceeds will help fund Heritage Alliance’s educational programs. Seating is limited to 30 per show, so it is recommended to purchase tickets in advance. You can purchase tickets through Jonesborough’s online system at jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Visitor’s Center at 423.753.1010.