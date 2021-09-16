The Heritage Alliance will host a virtual History Happy Hour on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 6:30 p.m., available via Zoom and Facebook live.
The Zoom login information is available on Facebook and the Heritage Alliance website. This program is free and open to the public.
The theme of this month’s History Happy Hour will feature a favorite fall beverage, cider.
The program will welcome Kim Floyd and Jeff “Puff” Irvin for their presentation, “The In-Cider’s Scoop.” They will discuss the history of apples and cider as well as the science behind the beverage.
Floyd is the director of the North Carolina Craft Beverage Museum, and Puff Irvin is the Director of the Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast at Asheville Buncombe Technical Community College.
The North Carolina Craft Beverage Museum is dedicated to preserving and interpreting the state’s craft beverage story, and celebrates its role in building and defining a local, state, and national community.
The Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College is designed to support the rapidly growing craft beverage industry in Western North Carolina and the Southeast by providing curriculum and non-credit courses in brewing, distilling, fermentation and related business practices.
This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Historical Commission. For more information on the Chester Inn Museum, History Happy Hour or the Heritage Alliance, please call 423.753.9580, or call the Chester Inn Museum at 423.753.4580. The organization can also be reached via email at [email protected].
Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at http://www.heritageall.org/. Follow the Chester Inn and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages for updates about events at the Chester Inn and other Heritage Alliance programs.