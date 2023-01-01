Helen Fetzer

Helen Fetzer celebrated her 104th birthday on Sunday with friends and family. Helen is shown here with her son, Bobby, and longtime caretaker, Edna Smith. Behind them is Hunter Nelson grandson of her longtime friends Sam and Mable Rodgers.

 Contributed

ROAN MOUNTAIN — The friends and family of Helen Fetzer gathered with her on Sunday at The Waters of Roan Highlands to celebrate her birthday. She turned 104 today. Her son Bobby said her life is still centered around her family and friends. He said the family considers her to be their “rock and anchor and the matriarch of our family.”

The Fetzer family resided in the East Side community of Elizabethton, where Helen worked as an educator and her late husband, John, had an insurance business and was active in local politics. Several of the people who attended Sunday’s birthday party were friends from East Side. Her son, Robert, and other family members. Unfortunately, her daughter Marie Bryant and her family were unable to attend because of recent positive tests for COVID in her family.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you