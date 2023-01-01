Helen Fetzer celebrated her 104th birthday on Sunday with friends and family. Helen is shown here with her son, Bobby, and longtime caretaker, Edna Smith. Behind them is Hunter Nelson grandson of her longtime friends Sam and Mable Rodgers.
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The friends and family of Helen Fetzer gathered with her on Sunday at The Waters of Roan Highlands to celebrate her birthday. She turned 104 today. Her son Bobby said her life is still centered around her family and friends. He said the family considers her to be their “rock and anchor and the matriarch of our family.”
The Fetzer family resided in the East Side community of Elizabethton, where Helen worked as an educator and her late husband, John, had an insurance business and was active in local politics. Several of the people who attended Sunday’s birthday party were friends from East Side. Her son, Robert, and other family members. Unfortunately, her daughter Marie Bryant and her family were unable to attend because of recent positive tests for COVID in her family.
Fetzer is certainly one of Carter County’s greatest survivors. She not only survived a bout with COVID at the age of 101, she is also a survivor of the Spanish flu pandemic and is one of the oldest remaining World War II veterans.
She was born into a poor mountain family in Campbell County in 1919, but she always exhibited a desire to improve herself, leading her to graduate from high school at the age of 16. She then enrolled into Carson-Newman College, where she met John Fetzer, the man who would be her husband for 66 years. But she did not follow the then-traditional path of marrying the man she met in College. Instead, she graduated and started her career as a teacher. Her teaching career was interrupted by World War II, when she joined the Women’s Army Corps. She eventually reached the rank of staff sergeant and worked out of a brand new building in Washington called the Pentagon.
While in Washington, she and John once again began seeing each other. John had become a pilot and flew B-24 bombers in Europe during the war. They were married in Cavalry Baptist Church in Washington on July 18, 1945.
Robert said that with such a major interruption as World War II, his mother did not get an early start at raising a family. Fortunately for him, John and Helen settled down in Elizabethton and she had her first child at the age of 30. Despite the late start, she now enjoys visits from her 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Robert said his mother has also had an impact on many other people, including the children who grew up in East Side and the many students she taught during her long career as a teacher. One such person was a friend from East Side, Richard “Jarfly” Dugger, who considered her like a mom to him, and Hugh Buckles, who had her as his teacher when he was in second grade. Robert said Buckles sent her a Christmas card this year in which he said she was his favorite teacher.
Her daughter Marie said Fetzer has lived at the Waters of Roan Highlands since she got COVID in August of 2020. Marie said her mom went their for rehabilitation and has remained there since that time. She recovered from COVID but recently came down with respiratory syncytial virus. “It has taken a while for her to recover from that, but once again, she seems to be on the mend and is looking forward to celebrating her 104th birthday with friends and family,” Marie said.
In addition to her children and all of her grandchildren, Marie said her mother also enjoys her forever family friends from Scenic Drive, Edna Smith and Mabel and Sam Rogers. “They are always available to visit and help her in any way possible. The family believes that these and many other special friends are part of the secret of her longevity. We cannot thank them enough.”
Marie said other who brighten her mother’s life are the caregivers at the Waters of Roan Highlands. She said they are taking good care of her and the family appreciates all they do. She also appreciates taking trips to her favorite hair stylist, Tina Wiggins at Paradise Salon. “Tina always cheers her up and makes her feel special.”