Helen Fetzer

Helen Fetzer celebrated her 104th birthday on Sunday with friends and family. Helen is shown here with her son, Bobby, and longtime caretaker, Edna Smith. Behind them is Hunter Nelson, grandson of her longtime friends Sam and Mable Rodgers. Contributed

 Contributed

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Friends and family of Helen Fetzer gathered with her on Sunday at The Waters of Roan Highlands to celebrate her 104th birthday.

Fetzer’s son Bobby said her life is still centered around her family and friends. He said the family considers her to be their “rock and anchor and the matriarch of our family.”

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

