ELIZABETHTON — The Health and Welfare Committee of the Carter County Commission, chaired by Nick Holder, unanimously approved the proposed franchise contract between the county and the Carter County EMS Rescue Squad on Tuesday night. The proposed contract now goes to the County Commission’s Budget Committee for its approval.
The contract sets the county’s annual donation to the emergency medical service at $577,470.21. That would increase the county’s annual donation to the rescue squad by $206,365. The contract would also require the county to fund the Carter County Rescue Squad’s rescue services at $200,000. That is an increase of $30,000 over previous years. That would bring the total county donation to the Carter County Rescue Squad at $777,470.21. If the Budget Committee approves the amount, that would complete the picture on how much funding requests are from all the outside agencies that receive funding from the county.
The proposed contract was presented to the Health and Welfare Committee by Terry Arnold, director of the Carter County Rescue Squad. Health and Welfare Committee member Jerry Proffitt asked whether the squad can make it at that funding level for the next four years with the way that medical costs have increased. Arnold told the committee that the contract is for four years. “I was trying my best to be conservative, as best as I could,” Arnold said. He discussed some of the challenges of operating the rescue squad in the current environment. He assured the committee that despite increased costs, the squad’s ambulances were prepared to take the patients to the needed hospital, whether it be Sycamore Shoals, or on to Johnson City or Bristol.
Committee member Angie Odom asked Arnold if was taking patients to Bristol or Johnson City because of a decrease in services in the intensive care unit at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton. She was told that Sycamore Shoals ICU cannot take patients with diabetic ketoacidosis. Odom asked if that was a change and told that it was. Odom said there will be a meeting in Nashville on June 6 and 7 to decide if a hospital would be allowed to change its level of services. She said the county would be allowed to argue its case if there were changes.
Committee member Lisa Childress said that if the ambulance had to go to a more distant hospital because of a decrease in services “you are having to travel a further distance. To me, the citizens of Carter County are being put at risk because that 10 miles can make a big difference in an emergency…It concerns me that the citizens of Carter County are being put at risk based on a bottom number.”
In other matters, Childress took the role of chair when the committee reconvened as the Law Enforcement Committee. She told the committee that she has a draft resolution she has been working with the county constables to create a resolution honoring John Henson for his long service to the county as a law enforcement officer. Henson is tied for the record for the most years served as sheriff of Carter County at 10 years. The resolution was unanimously approved and will be placed on the agenda of the May 15 Carter County Commission meeting.
The committee also met as the Building and Grounds Committee. Chair Daniel McInturff led the committee as it unanimously approved a resolution to deed the county-owned Sluder property in Little Milligan for use in the project to extend broadband internet into the remote and underserved sections of the county. That resolution will be sent to the County Commission for approval.