Carter County Commission

Carter County EMS Rescue Squad Director Terry Arnold spoke at Tuesday night's meeting of the Carter County Health and Welfare Committee.

ELIZABETHTON — The Health and Welfare Committee of the Carter County Commission, chaired by Nick Holder, unanimously approved the proposed franchise contract between the county and the Carter County EMS Rescue Squad on Tuesday night. The proposed contract now goes to the County Commission’s Budget Committee for its approval.

The contract sets the county’s annual donation to the emergency medical service at $577,470.21. That would increase the county’s annual donation to the rescue squad by $206,365. The contract would also require the county to fund the Carter County Rescue Squad’s rescue services at $200,000. That is an increase of $30,000 over previous years. That would bring the total county donation to the Carter County Rescue Squad at $777,470.21. If the Budget Committee approves the amount, that would complete the picture on how much  funding requests are from all the outside agencies that receive funding from the county.

