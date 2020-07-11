By Robert Houk
Press Senior Reporter
State Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, is one of 16 Republican candidates on the Aug. 6 ballot vying to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Phil Roe in Congress.
He is a single father of two young daughters: 19 and 9 years old. Hawk is a lifelong member of Reformation Lutheran Church, Greeneville, and the former owner and manager of The Tailor Shop men’s clothing store in Greeneville.
He has represented the 5th District in the state House of Representative since 2002.
Hawk is a 1990 honor graduate of East Tennessee State University with a degree in business, a 2006 graduate of Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government Senior Executive Program for State and Local Governments and a 2016 Southern Legislative Conference Center for Advancement in Leadership Skills graduate.
What skills or experience do you have that makes you uniquely qualified to represent the 1st District in Congress?
I have 20 years of experience in the business world, which taught me how to work with the public and serve them. I have 18 years of experience in the state Legislature, which teaches me every day how to deal with different and unique personalities that present themselves in a legislative body.
The opportunity to serve as our 1st District congressman will be the greatest honor of my professional life, but it will not be an overwhelming task. My first day of work at the U.S. Capitol will be business as usual for me. I have seen countless political debates and discords throughout my public service, so nothing will surprise me in this new role.
What are the economic issues you plan to make top priorities if elected to Congress?
Our federal deficit is an embarrassment that I cannot leave to my young daughters. The $25 trillion debt that our federal government has extended, must be reduced. Being so far in debt is not only an economic concern, but also a national security concern. This is a priority that I plan to address.
Workforce development must continue to be prioritized in our region. Our system of public education must remain as close to the citizens we serve as possible. My goal will be to keep decision making on elementary, secondary, technical and higher education issues with our local school and university boards, and to keep the federal government out of their business.
Unfortunately, one in every four families across the U.S. are dealing with some type of mental health or substance abuse issue. As a country, we must prioritize more services to families dealing with these concerns.
Will you be able to put partisanship aside to best serve all of your constituents?
Yes. I will not waiver on core principles, such as protecting the life of an unborn child and protecting our 2nd Amendment rights, but the art of political discussion involves finding common ground on complex issues. I will present a strong, conservative voice that reflects the historical voting record of our 1st District, while listening to thoughts expressed by my colleagues from across the country.
It is easy to recognize the differences in our country right now, but my experience as a state legislator has taught me to do the hard work of finding common ground with those who may be on the opposite side of the political fence from me.
How important is it to you to see tax dollars returned to the 1st District in the form of federal grants and programs?
Funding from federal grants and programs is important to our region of Tennessee. I will be a strong advocate to support these funding opportunities requested by our communities, and actively work with my congressional colleagues to build the good will that it takes to be awarded these grants.
As we work on different projects, I will remind my federal colleagues about the importance of creating this funding through responsible, balanced budgets.
What do you believe is the No. 1 job of a congressman?
The No. 1 job of a congressman, or any elected official, is to listen to our constituents, then formulate good public policy based on these discussions. My role will be to serve as your eyes, ears and voice in Washington.
Additionally, constituent services have always been a strong suit of mine, through my current role of public service. This critically important skill will continue to be my focus, as I ask for your vote to send me to do even greater work in Congress.