Jason Harris

Jason Harris was named chief of the Erwin Fire Department during Monday’s meeting. He has been serving as interim chief since January.

 KAYLA HACKNEY/Johnson City Press

Erwin Mayor Glenn White announced his nomination for the town’s fire chief position during the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Monday.

Jason Harris will serve as Erwin’s new permanent fire chief. Harris has been serving as interim fire chief since January.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

 

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you