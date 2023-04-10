Erwin Mayor Glenn White announced his nomination for the town’s fire chief position during the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Monday.
Jason Harris will serve as Erwin’s new permanent fire chief. Harris has been serving as interim fire chief since January.
“I feel that Chief Harris has tremendous ability and has proven his leadership skills throughout the years,” White said.
Harris thanked the board for the opportunity to serve as fire chief.
“We’ve had a lot of improvements and a lot more improvements to come,” Harris said. “And a lot of this stuff couldn’t be done without these men back here doing it.”
Also during the meeting, current City Recorder Todd Wilcox updated the board on the search for a new city recorder. Wilcox told aldermen he had received four applications for the position and had set two interview dates for next week.
The board also voted to purchase a new fire engine during Monday’s meeting.
“The board felt like there was some safety concerns with the engines and other issues we’re having on the trucks,” Wilcox said. “It was suggested we move forward and put a commitment out there to go ahead and move forward with the purchase.”
Also during the meeting, the board heard a presentation on the potential installation of a Safe Haven Baby Box at the Erwin Fire Hall.
The baby box would allow anyone unable to care for an infant under 14 days old to surrender it safely and anonymously.
The total cost of the box is $11,000 with a roughly $600 a year recurring fee for maintenance and security for the box.
Board members said they would revisit the Safe Haven Baby Box during their budget workshops.
The next Erwin BMA meeting will be held April 24 at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall.