BRISTOL, Va. — Hard Rock International has officially named its president of the company’s upcoming hotel and casino in Bristol.
The company announced on Monday that Allie Evangelista will serve as the new president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol.
“Allie’s life and career has embodied the American success story,” said Jon Lucas, chief operating officer of Hard Rock International, in the Tuesday press release. “Allie has worked in every aspect of the gaming and hospitality industries and will bring this impressive experience to her role as president of the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. Allie already has hit the ground running and is busy assembling a talented team to operate the resort.”
Evangelista first joined the gaming industry as an assistant slot operations manager in Missouri in 2006, according to the press release. She became the director of casino operations and then vice president of casino operations at an Iowa casino in 2014. Later she served as the vice president and general manager of the Hollywood Gaming and Racetrack property in Ohio. The release said Evangelista most recently served as the vice president and general manager of the Hollywood Casino Perryville in Maryland.
“I look forward to embracing the community in Bristol and working with the many partners who have been instrumental in supporting the project,” Evangelista said in the release. “As the ‘Birthplace of Country Music,’ Bristol is rich in history and culture. As someone with a passion for exploring new and diverse opportunities, I am excited to experience the region’s natural beauty and its many wonderful music, entertainment and recreational offerings. As a destination-resort, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol will be a perfect complement to the world-class events and attractions that draw millions of visitors to the Tri-Cities, including ones across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.”
The Bristol project includes transforming the 500,000-square-foot former mall into a casino and building two hotel towers on the site. The resort will offer a casino with 2,700 slot machines and 100 table games, multiple restaurants and bars, an outdoor concert venue, convention space, multiple shops and more. The project will cost more than $300 million.
The temporary casino is currently under construction at the former Bristol Mall site with a completion date expected sometime in May or June. The permanent site will wrap up in mid 2023-2024.
According to the press release, Hard Rock’s temporary casino will create 600 new jobs in Bristol, Virginia.
For more information around Hard Rock’s temporary casino in Bristol, Virginia, go to https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.