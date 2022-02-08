ELIZABETHTON — Harbor Freight Tools announced Thursday that the company will open a new store in Elizabethton this spring. The store will be located at 791 W. Elk Ave., next door to Planet Fitness and Goodwill Industries.
“We are excited to welcome them to Elizabethton,” city Planning Director Logan Engle said on Tuesday afternoon. She said the store will take the final section of the large building that once housed a Wal-Mart. In addition to Planet Fitness and Goodwill Industries, Big Lots also is located in the building.
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Elizabethton for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Harbor Freight’s senior vice president of real estate and construction. “In addition to finding a great location, we are attracted to the availability of great associates in the Elizabethton area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”
The family-owned company started in Southern California in 1977 when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small phone sales business into a successful mail order company, bypassing resellers, dealing directly with factories, and passing the savings on to customers.
The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community. Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Elizabethton, TN”.