ELIZABETHTON — Gracyn Carder has an impressive list of academic accomplishments in her four years at Happy Valley High School, but she will soon be doing something in her life in which she has no experience.
This summer she will be going to Atlanta for the first time in her life. She will have to get familiar with the big city quickly, because she has been accepted to study at Georgia Tech as a mechanical engineering student.
“I have never been to Atlanta, so it is going to be exciting,” Carder said on Thursday, during a talk with the Johnson City Press. “Hopefully I will be going there this summer.”
It should be quite a challenge for a young woman who has spent her entire life in the comfortable hollows of East Tennessee.
One of Carder’s latest accomplishments is to be named a national merit finalist and be considered for a scholarship to help her in her studies at Georgia Tech. To become a finalist, Carder had to perform exceptionally well on the SAT college admissions exam.
“I made 1560,” Carder said.
That score works out to the 99.5 percentile of all people who took the exam, so if 1 million students took the test, only 5,000 would have a better score.
Even so, the chance of getting a scholarship because she is a national merit finalist is not a sure thing. Carder said there are 15,000 national merit finalists competing for just 2,500 scholarships.
Carder has a long list of other academic accomplishments at Happy Valley. As a junior, she achieved a maximum score of 36 on the ACT college placement test. She also achieved a maximum score of 99 on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery. She has also demonstrated a keen interest in the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and math. Happy Valley has a robotics program and Carder first became involved in that program when she was in middle school.
Carder has also been active in nonacademic pursuits at Happy Valley, including varsity cross country and varsity tennis. She has been in the Key Club and the Book Club.
A quick look at past issues of the Johnson City Press show that Carder has long been a high achiever. The April 9, 2017, edition reported on the 45th Annual East Tennessee Science Fair, where Carder won first place for her chemistry project and was awarded $75 by the Northeast Section of the American Chemistry Society.
Carder’s academic career reflects the accomplishments of a student who confidently excelled in a variety of pursuits. She should quickly solve the challenges of a big and unfamiliar Atlanta.