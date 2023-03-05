Happy Valley High School

Gracyn Carder has excelled at Happy Valley High School. Now she is preparing to pursue mechanical engineering at Georgia Tech.

ELIZABETHTON — Gracyn Carder has an impressive list of academic accomplishments in her four years at Happy Valley High School, but she will soon be doing something in her life in which she has no experience.

This summer she will be going to Atlanta for the first time in her life. She will have to get familiar with the big city quickly, because she has been accepted to study at Georgia Tech as a mechanical engineering student.

