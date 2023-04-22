Happy Valley High School

Happy Valley students watch as the high school and middle school robotics team demonstrate their proficiency. The object of the game is for the robots to collect the yellow discs that are distributed on the floor and fling them into the goals in the corners. One yellow disc can be seen flying toward the goal on the left. The robots were built by the students.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — The students of Happy Valley High School and Happy Valley Middle School gave a big sendoff to the two teams representing their schools in next week’s VEX Robotics World Championship at Dallas, Texas, April 25-29.

The entire student bodies of the two schools gathered in the high school gymnasium on Friday afternoon to wish the teams luck and to watch a display of both teams prowess in the competitions.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Latest Videos


Recommended for you