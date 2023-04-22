Happy Valley students watch as the high school and middle school robotics team demonstrate their proficiency. The object of the game is for the robots to collect the yellow discs that are distributed on the floor and fling them into the goals in the corners. One yellow disc can be seen flying toward the goal on the left. The robots were built by the students.
ELIZABETHTON — The students of Happy Valley High School and Happy Valley Middle School gave a big sendoff to the two teams representing their schools in next week’s VEX Robotics World Championship at Dallas, Texas, April 25-29.
The entire student bodies of the two schools gathered in the high school gymnasium on Friday afternoon to wish the teams luck and to watch a display of both teams prowess in the competitions.
The object of the competition is to construct small robots that can pick up yellow plastic discs laying on the competition floor. The robots store the discs inside their bodies and then launch them toward baskets similar to those in frisbee golf. The object is to send as many discs as possible into the goals and not to miss and have the discs fall to the floor in a square under the goal, which counts against the team.
The two teams showed their well-wishers how good their robots are and why they earned the right to compete in the world championships next week. The high school team is made up of team captain Hayden Lewis, Gracyn Carder and Dylan Gearhardt. They qualified for the world competition by finishing in the top 4 in the state competition.
The middle school team is made up of captain Hayden Decker, Lacy Powell and Dawson Burgin. The middle school team blew away its competition in the state championship, winning 170-24. That result made them the middle school state champions of Tennessee.
The teacher is Kyle Hunt. He is proud of the accomplishments of the teams, but he won’t be flying with them to Dallas. He and Happy Valley High School Principal Paul Blair will be driving the robots to Dallas. Hunt explained that the robots are too important to trust to the handling they would receive from the luggage crews of the airlines. All the robots used in competition are hand built by the students. Hunt said each robot costs about $2,500, but the true value of the robots is the many hours of work and experimentation that the students have put into the robots. Hunt said the students started working on the robots they have used this year during last summer vacation. Not only did they sacrifice their summers to build the robots, he said they also sacrificed most of their Christmas break to have the robots at their best.
They have to be at their best, because their competition is coming from all over Europe, China, Japan and other parts of the world.
Hunt told the student body that this is not the first time Happy Valley has qualified for the world championships. He said the school also qualified in 2019, but did not go. He asked the students what happened in 2019. The answer came quickly: “COVID-19.”
Happy Valley’s two teams have worked hard and have overcome previous adversity and is now headed to the big roundup in Texas, where their robots will be tested against the best in the world.