ELIZABETHTON — There is a lot of conversation these days about the future struggle for technological supremacy between competing nations, especially between the United
States and China. But the worldwide technological competition can be seen next month in a showdown in Dallas Texas from April 25-29. It is the Vex Robotics World Championships and some young wizards from Happy Valley will be taking on the best that China and the rest of the world have to offer.
It is truly a world competition. The Happy Valley students will be facing 2,900 other teams with a total of 30,000 students from 40 countries all around the globe, all competing to take home the world champion trophy.
The competitors from Happy Valley are honed for the event. The high school team qualified for the worlds by its performance in the state competition. The team is composed of Hayden Lewis, Gracyn Carder and Dylan Gerhardt, along with Malachi Clark. Their teacher is Kyle Hunt.
To say that Happy Valley’s talent is deep is an understatement. Not only do students from grades 9 through 12 work every day on building better robots, but they are joined by students from the nearby Happy Valley Middle School. The middle school team is made of Lacy Powell, Hayden Decker and Dawson Burgin.
The students have been working on and improving their robots since the start of the school year. They have been in competitions since October. The high school team was one of the top four in the state competition, while the middle school destroyed their competition, with a final score of 170 to 24.
Hunt said the competitors cannot just build their robots to the narrow parameters of the game. That is because Vex introduces a new game every year. So the robots have to be ready for whatever the newly introduced rules require them to do. For that reason, the Happy Valley teams build nimble and robust robots, capable of quickly adjusting to new requirements.
There talented designs have already gained them a reputation. Their opponents have named Happy Valley’s best robot “Uh-Oh “because that is what they say when they see they are competing against that winning design.
The versatile models designed by the students include a small computer and eight motors, each available to be coupled to differing power requirements, depending on what is needed.
The students said there is not guidebook, there is nothing to be gained by going on You Tube to check what the competition has bee doing. The way they improve is by competing and then going back to the drawing board in order to make their robots do better. In the process, they learn how a change in a gear or using a different set up will improve the system. They don’t have to consult charts or diagrams, they know it, they understand it and they can quickly assess what needs to be done to meet the next challenge.
For instance, the robots score points by tossing an approximately 6-inch plastic disk into a basket that looks like a smaller version of the ones used in Frisbee golf. The robots can be designed in different ways to toss or catapult the disks. The best method is determined by competition.
There is another hurdle the Happy Valley competitors are learning about. It costs a lot of money to send the teams to Dallas for several days. Since they qualified for the world competition, they have been working hard to raise the money. They have received large and small donations from their many supporters, family and friends. Some of the biggest donations have been $5,000 from Ballad; $2,500 from Modern Woodmen insurance; and one anonymous computer engineer who was driving by Happy Valley and saw their sign. He donated $2,677.
Anyone wishing to donate to the Happy Valley teams can donate at the high school office. Checks should be made to Happy Valley High School, with “Robotics” written on the memo line.