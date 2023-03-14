ELIZABETHTON — There is a lot of conversation these days about the future struggle for technological supremacy between competing nations, especially between the United

States and China. But the worldwide technological competition can be seen next month in a showdown in Dallas Texas from April 25-29. It is the Vex Robotics World Championships and some young wizards from Happy Valley will be taking on the best that China and the rest of the world have to offer.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Latest Videos


Recommended for you