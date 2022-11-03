ELIZABETHTON — Happy Valley High School has not forgotten 10 alumni who were killed in action while fighting in the nation’s wars. Now those 10 heroes will be even more remembered. A monument has been placed in the parking lot at the front of the school which bears the names of the men.
The monument is currently veiled in a blue tarpaulin until its dedication ceremony, which will take place at the monument on Friday, Nov. 18. at 1:30 p.m. While the monument cannot be currently seen, it is known that it contains the names of 10 graduates of Happy Valley High School who were killed in action while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The names on the monument are:
From World War II:
Seaman Selby Campbell of the Navy, who was a member of the Class of 1941;
Seaman Louis H. McKeehan of the Navy, who was a member of the Class of 1944;
Private Tommy E. McKeehan of the Army, who was a member of the Class of 1944.
From the Korean War:
Private Joe P. McKeehan of the Army, who was a member of the Class of 1943.
From the Vietnam War:
Staff Sergeant L. Jerome Lyons of the Army, who was a member of the Class of 1959;
Lance Corporal Harold W. Wilson of the Marine Corps, who was a member of the Class of 1963;
Specialist 4 Gary D. Murray of the Army, who was a member of the Class of 1964;
Corporal James D. Bowers of the Marine Corps, who was a member of the Class of 1966;
Staff Sergeant Billy J. Ellis of the Army, who was a member of the Class of 1966.
From Desert Storm:
Captain Danny Graybeal of the Army, who was a member of the Class of 1983.
Happy Valley High School has invited members of the families of the 10 alumni to attend the Memorial Dedication Ceremony on Nov. 18 at 1:30 p.m. Family members may contact Sandy Baggett by calling the school at 423-547-4094 to notify her that they will attend