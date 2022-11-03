Happy Valley High School

The monument underneath this tarp will be dedicated in a ceremony on Nov. 18 at 1:30 p.m. at Happy Valley High School. The school is inviting all family members to attend.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — Happy Valley High School has not forgotten 10 alumni who were killed in action while fighting in the nation’s wars. Now those 10 heroes will be even more remembered. A monument has been placed in the parking lot at the front of the school which bears the names of the men.

The monument is currently veiled in a blue tarpaulin until its dedication ceremony, which will take place at the monument on Friday, Nov. 18. at 1:30 p.m. While the monument cannot be currently seen, it is known that it contains the names of 10 graduates of Happy Valley High School who were killed in action while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The names on the monument are:

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

