ELIZABETHTON — Fridays are normally days for high spirits at Happy Valley High School, but Friday, Nov. 18 took on a solemn note as the school dedicated a monument to commemorate 11 alumni who died in the nation’s wars from World War II to Desert Storm.

The monument stands in the parking lot in front of the high school. Etched on the polished face of the stone are the names and ranks of the men, their branch of service and the year they graduated from Happy Valley. At the top of the list are the words “This memorial honors the graduates of HVHS who sacrificed their lives while serving in the U.S. Military.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you