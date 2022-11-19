Tony McKeehan stands beside the new monument in the parking lot of Happy Valley High School which commemorates the 11 alumni who were killed while serving in the nation’s armed forces during World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Desert Storm.
ELIZABETHTON — Fridays are normally days for high spirits at Happy Valley High School, but Friday, Nov. 18 took on a solemn note as the school dedicated a monument to commemorate 11 alumni who died in the nation’s wars from World War II to Desert Storm.
The monument stands in the parking lot in front of the high school. Etched on the polished face of the stone are the names and ranks of the men, their branch of service and the year they graduated from Happy Valley. At the top of the list are the words “This memorial honors the graduates of HVHS who sacrificed their lives while serving in the U.S. Military.”
In dedicating the monument Friday, the school invited the family and friends of the 11 men to come to a ceremony held in the school gymnasium. Master of ceremonies was Paul Blair, principal of Happy Valley. The school gave special thanks to Herb Arnett, Class of 1949 and petty officer, second class in the Navy, and Tony McKeehan, Class of 1959 and a first sergeant in the Army, for their work from conceiving idea for the monument to getting it approved and funds raised.
Arnett and his wife were unable to attend the ceremony because of illness, but McKeehan attended and read the poem “It is the Soldier,” and told about the effort to get the monument erected. McKeehan said Arnett is his uncle and that Arnett was the one who had the idea for the monument. Since Arnett lives in Knoxville, McKeehan did much of the legwork on getting the monument erected and gathered the information on the men who are honored.
The 11 men are:
From World War II:
• Petty Officer Frank E. Verran, Navy, Class of 1936;
• Seaman 2nd Class Selby Campbell, Navy, Class of 1941;
• Seaman 2nd Class Louis H. McKeehan, Navy, Class of 1944;
• Pvt. Tommy E. McKeehan, Army, Class of 1944;
From the Korean War:
• Pvt. Joe Pete McKeehan, Army, Class of 1946;
From the Vietnam War:
• Staff Sgt. Larry Jerome Lyons, Army, Class of 1959;
• Lance Cpl. Harold W. Wilson, Marines, Class of 1963;
• Spc. 4 Gary D. Murray, Army, Class of 1964;
• Cpl. James David Bowers, Marines, Class of 1966;
• Staff Sgt. Billy J. Ellis, Army, Class of 1966;
From Desert Storm:
• Capt. Danny Graybeal, Army, Class of 1983.
Following the ceremony, McKeehan discussed some of the men on the list. He was related to two from World War II and was related to the only one from the Korean War. Louis McKeehan was his brother and Tommy McKeehan was a first cousin. Joe Pete McKeehan was his uncle. Jerome Lyons was McKeehan’s classmate.
These men have lived on in the memories of their families for many years. McKeehan and those who worked with him hope the monument will preserve the memories of these Happy Valley alumni for many more years.