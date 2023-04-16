Happy Valley High School graduate Jackson Taylor (second from right) with Tennessee Tech President Phil Oldham (right), Board of Trustees Chair Trudy Harper (left), and fellow National Merit Finalist Emma Fontenot.
COOKEVILLE — Happy Valley High School graduate Jackson Taylor is one of four National Merit Finalists attending Tennessee Tech University as part of its large 2022-23 freshman class. Taylor was recently recognized by the university’s Board of Trustees at their quarterly meeting.
“We are honored to have four National Merit Finalists as members of our freshmen class this year,” Board of Trustees Chair Trudy Harper said. “Being named a National Merit Finalist is one of the highest academic honors a high school senior can receive.”
The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955. Approximately 1.5 million high school students enter the program each year. National Merit Finalists represent less than 1% of each state’s high school seniors.
Taylor, who attended Happy Valley High School, came to Tech for the engineering program and has settled in on campus; joining several clubs including Tech’s esports club and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.
“I chose Tennessee Tech because of its great engineering program as well as its location. I love Cookeville because it’s very similar to my hometown, just slightly smaller,” Taylor said. “It’s also just far enough away from home for me to be on my own, while also being close enough to go back if I ever need to.”
“My favorite thing about Tennessee Tech is its career readiness programs,” Taylor said. “There is an abundance of opportunities here, especially for engineering careers.”
“I’m very honored and thankful to have become a National Merit Finalist, and I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Tech so far,” Taylor said.