A local woman fills her garden with “happy” pebbles and encourages neighbors to take one as they pass.
Beth Farrace spends her free time painting small rocks to place in her garden. These painted rocks are what she calls “happy” pebbles, a concept she picked up from a previous trend where people would paint a rock and then hide it for others to find.
She stopped hiding her rocks though and instead places them in her front yard for those who pass by to take. This way she gets to see the smiles her work provokes.
“I like seeing people just being happy and smiling,” Farrace said. “That’s the neatest thing, seeing the little kids laughing about which one they’re gonna take.”
The rocks have definitely been a hit in the neighborhood, with four people coming by on Tuesday and taking several.
Farrace doesn’t seem to have a problem keeping up with the demand though.
“When I get sad, I paint one. When I get mad, I paint one. I even paint one when I’m hungry and don’t want to eat too much,” Farrace said. “I’ll always know when it’s the right time or not (to paint) because I mess it up, and I think, ‘OK, that’s it. I’m not meant to do that today.’”
Farrace’s “happy” pebble garden is located on Rambling Road in Johnson City, and she plans to continue painting rocks for as long as she can.