Hampton High School architecture and engineering design students who competed in national competition this past summer are continuing their school’s tradition of high finishes. Members of the Quiz Bowl team that finished third in the nation in the SkillsUSA competition are wearing their bronze medals. They stand behind banners from state championships won by previous students. This year’s national competitors in the national SkillsUSA competition are: Wyatt Robinson, top 25 in additive manufacturing; Macy Henry, Quiz Bowl; Simon Eller, Quiz Bowl; Nicholas Swiney, Quiz Bowl; James Holland, Quiz Bowl; and Paige Greer, 7th in CAD architecture at TSA competition.
The 2022 SkillsUSA bronze medalist Quiz Bowl team from Hampton High School (from left to right): Simon Eller, Macy Henry, Chandler Smith, Teacher Philip Arrington, Peyton Phillips, Nick Swiney, James Holland.
John Thompson
HAMPTON — An old saying about college sports dynasties is that they don’t rebuild, they reload. That can also be said about Hampton High School, a small school back in the mountains, far from the metropolitan areas of Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga. The school has long been a dominant force in state championship meets in SkillsUSA and Technology Student Association. The school is also making its presence felt at national competitions. It seems younger students continue to do well in state and national competition when the school’s champion upperclassman graduate and move on to engineering and architectural programs in colleges and universities in the region.
Six students from Hampton are wearing bronze medals that signify they were part of the Quiz Bowl that placed third in the SkillsUSA national competition held in Atlanta this summer. The bronze medalists are: team captain Nicholas Swiney, and team members Simon Eller, James Holland, Macy Henry, Peyton Phillips, and Chandler Smith. In another category, a Hampton team of Wyatt Robinson and Greg Barnett finished in the top 25 in the nation in additive manufacturing.
The Hampton contingent drove their rented vans, filled with students, their clothing and other personal needs for a two-week trip, and all the equipment for their competitions. After the SkillsUSA competition, they drove from Atlanta to Dallas to compete in the Technology Student Association national meet. The trip was made even longer because they had to detour to Greenville, S.C. to pick up some additonal equipment.
When they reached the TSA competition, Paige Greer finished 7th in the nation in computer-aided design architecture.
The national bronze medals impress these students who are used to winning state championship medals. That is because the national medals are about twice as big as the state medals.
While two of the national competitors have graduated, most of Hampton’s students will be returning for another year of academic competition. Philip Arrington, their teacher and coach, said that in addition to the returning medalists and experienced competitors, there are 10 to 25 talented rookies coming on board this year. “Hopefully we can have another good team of freshman and sophomores joining last year’s juniors.”
Two of the top competitors who have graduated and move on are Paige Greer and Nick Swiney. Greer is now in the College of Architecture and Design at the University of Tennessee and Swiney is studying surveying and mapping science at East Tennessee State University.
This year’s leadership at Hampton is filled with students who have had lots of experience in SkillsUSA and TSA competition, from local to regional, to state and national meets. To prepare for the competition, there are SkillsUSA and TSA clubs at the school. These clubs are led by senior James Holland, who is president; junior Macy Henry, who is vice president; sophomore Wyatt Robinson, who is treasurer; and junior Simon Eller, who is reporter.
But the students also do well in other competitions. The students have joined students with the three other Carter County high schools to dominate the Johnson City Home Builders Association’s annual Battle of the Build competition. They have also traditionally been leaders in the solar-powered go-kart competitions at the World’s Fastest Half Mile at Bristol Motor Speedway. Hampton students are also frequent top finishers in the competitions held on Engineers Day by the College of Engineering at the University of Tennessee every fall.
Arrington believes there is plenty of young talent to continue the Hampton tradition of excellence. But it should be acceptable to say the team is rebuilding for another run at state and national competition. After all, Hampton students have proven they are good builders.
