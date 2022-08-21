HAMPTON — An old saying about college sports dynasties is that they don’t rebuild, they reload. That can also be said about Hampton High School, a small school back in the mountains, far from the metropolitan areas of Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga. The school has long been a dominant force in state championship meets in SkillsUSA and Technology Student Association. The school is also making its presence felt at national competitions. It seems younger students continue to do well in state and national competition when the school’s champion upperclassman graduate and move on to engineering and architectural programs in colleges and universities in the region.

Six students from Hampton are wearing bronze medals that signify they were part of the Quiz Bowl that placed third in the SkillsUSA national competition held in Atlanta this summer. The bronze medalists are: team captain Nicholas Swiney, and team members Simon Eller, James Holland, Macy Henry, Peyton Phillips, and Chandler Smith. In another category, a Hampton team of Wyatt Robinson and Greg Barnett finished in the top 25 in the nation in additive manufacturing.

John Thompson

