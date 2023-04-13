HAMPTON — Area first responders provided seniors from Hampton and Cloudland high schools with a glimpse of their worst nightmare on Thursday. The responders from the Carter County EMS Rescue Squad, the Hampton-Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, the Carter County coroner, and a helicopter and crew from HEART air rescue presented the seniors with what a head-on collision looks like up close.

The students sat in the stands at J.C. Campbell Stadium as they watched the responders remove students from the cars. The students were simulating various serious injuries and were loaded onto stretchers and moved to ambulances. The responders placed a white sheet over one student who simulated being dead after she had been thrown through the windshield. One woman played the role of the mother of the dead student and screamed and pleaded to hold her dead child. One of the students was transported to a landing pad and then loaded aboard the helicopter.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Latest Videos


Recommended for you