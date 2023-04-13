Seniors from Hampton and Cloudland high schools watched on Thursday as real-life first responders provided them with a glimpse of what happens in a fatal car crash. The gory scene included one student lying on the hood of one of the cars after going through the windshield.
Seniors from Hampton and Cloudland high schools watched on Thursday as real-life first responders provided them with a glimpse of what happens in a fatal car crash. The gory scene included one student lying on the hood of one of the cars after going through the windshield.
Breanna Davis, a senior at Hampton High School, played the part of the crash victim who went through the windshield. The first responders made a check on her vitals and placed a shroud over he body for most of the presentation.
HAMPTON — Area first responders provided seniors from Hampton and Cloudland high schools with a glimpse of their worst nightmare on Thursday. The responders from the Carter County EMS Rescue Squad, the Hampton-Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, the Carter County coroner, and a helicopter and crew from HEART air rescue presented the seniors with what a head-on collision looks like up close.
The students sat in the stands at J.C. Campbell Stadium as they watched the responders remove students from the cars. The students were simulating various serious injuries and were loaded onto stretchers and moved to ambulances. The responders placed a white sheet over one student who simulated being dead after she had been thrown through the windshield. One woman played the role of the mother of the dead student and screamed and pleaded to hold her dead child. One of the students was transported to a landing pad and then loaded aboard the helicopter.
Following the emotional performance, Jillian Reece, executive director of Carter County Drug Preventio told the students that the decisions they make on prom night could have a big impact on the rest of their lives. Reece stressed that if they felt endangered they should contact their parents. She assured them that even if their parents got angry about the problem the student was in, they would prefer such a phone call instead of a much more terrible phone call about death or injury. Reece said her organization was so committed to making students have a safe prom night that they would reimburse students if they felt the need to hire a cab or Uber to avoid riding with an intoxicated driver.
The frightening production was put together by Jason Davenport, a captain who has served in the Carter County EMS Rescue Squad for 23 years. Davenport said it took a lot of time to coordinate with everyone who was involved in the performance, since many worked staggered shifts. He said he was pleased with the result, but the program has to be performed one more time, for the students of Happy Valley and Unaka high schools. Davenport said the details of the second performance have not yet been worked out.
Nancy Garrison, deputy director of the the Carter County EMS Rescue Squad, also played the role of the frantic mother of the deceased wreck victim. After her emotional performance, she spoke with the students in her normal role. She told the students about the various people who performed in the skit, including three of their fellow students who acted as first responders. She told the audience that these three were not just playing a role, that they had been learning to be emergency medical technicians in a dual enrollment class this semester. Garrison said the students will not only earn EMT certifications, they will also be allowed to graduate next month at Northeast State Community College. She said the class will be offered again next spring for students who would like to earn money at a real job while finishing their education.
Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley said he appreciated the people who put on the performance. “I appreciate all of them.” The sheriff said he hoped the students received the message that “your decisions will affect everyone, both good ones and bad ones. This is such an important message.”