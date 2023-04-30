ELIZABETHTON — Once again, students from Carter County high schools traveled to the SkillsUSA state championships and once again they returned home with gold medals to show that their career technical education programs are among the best in Tennessee.
Hampton High School has been performing at this high level for more than a decade and the students at Unaka High School have joined in the tradition of bringing home the gold.
This year, the gold medalists included: Gage Barnett and Tyler Reece of Hampton for additive manufacturing; Macy Henry of Hampton for architectural drafting; Unaka High School’s Gabriel Buckles, Elijah Stines and Matthew Stines for chapter display; Matthew McNeish of Unaka for collision damage appraisal; Gracie Sims of Unaka, collision repair technology; James Holland of Hampton, facilitation — leadership in facility management; Cooper Shanks and Tyler Dugger of Unaka, suitcase display — occupational; Harmony Thompson-Miller of Unaka, suitcase display, SkillsUSA theme.
Hampton also competed in Technology Student Association state championships. Simon Eller won first place in flight endurance; Will Cable, Jesse Hartley, Bryson Laws, Ryleigh Nickles, and Wyatt Robinson were second in manufacturing prototype, only one point out of first; Macy Henry was second in computer aided design 2D architecture; James Holland and Chandler Smith were third in structural design and engineering; Gage Bennett was fourth in computer aided design 3D architecture; Hayden Liverman and Tyler Bowers were tied for 8th in dragster design.
The students not only brought home a lot of medals from these state competitions, Unaka students not only excelled at the annual top wrench competition held at Crown College in Powell on April 6, they also won $50,000. In the competition, Galvin Shoun and Gracie Sims won first place in custom painting; Dakota Carver won first place in creative welding; Harmony Thompson-Miller was first in valve cover racing; and the school had a second place finish in the pit crew challenge, with students Aidan Peterson, Tyler Smith, Matthew McNeish, Elijah Stines and Elijah Holtsclaw, who is a student at Cloudland High School. Hampton’s Hayden Liverman also won a $1,000 scholarship in the SkillsUSA competition.
With all of these events taking place in April, this has been a busy time for the students and the teachers, Philip Arrington of Hampton and Scotty Johnson of Unaka. Arrington said the students not only competed in the state-level competitions but also in the regional Battle of the Build, where they finished third, and last Monday they competed in the solar powered go cart competition at Bristol Motor Speedway, where they finished third.
Despite going to all the state competitions, the students also participated in all the busy activity that is the end of the school year, including proms, athletic tournaments and other extracurricular activities. Macy Henry was one of the busy ones. In addition to competing in the SkillsUSA and TSA state competition, she was also power forward on Hampton High School’s girls basketball team, that reached the state tournament.
It is not over yet, the winning students will be going to the SkillsUSA national competition on June 19-23 in Atlanta and the Technology Student Association national competition in Louisville, Ky on June 28-July 2. Both schools will be busy with fundraisers for the events. Hampton’s first fundraiser will be a car show on May 13.
Johnson said, “I am proud of my kiddos and the time and the effort they have put into this. They were presented with the opportunity and they were reached out and took it.”
Addington has shown his dedication to the Hampton program. Arrington won nine individual state championships during his time as a student at Hampton. He graduated in 2017 and attended North Carolina State University. His outstanding accomplishments in state competition certainly must have helped him in being awarded the university’s Chancellor’s Choice scholarship during his four years there. Arrington graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering and returned to Hampton in order to continue its legacy of excellence.
The accomplishments made by the students have certainly caught the attention of county leaders. Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter, who coached the Hampton girls basketball team to the state tournament, said, “Carter County students have had over 21 individuals win state championships, and the Hampton boys won their state tournament. I am really proud of all of them. They have worked really hard and have represented the county very well.”
Mayor Patty Woodby agreed with Carpenter. “I am very proud of what they have accomplished, and I commend their teachers.”