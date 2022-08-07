ELIZABETHTON — There has been a revolution in Carter County government. There wasn’t any violence, or even a political disagreement, but the fact is that half of the Carter County Commission is going to be replaced next month. All 24 seats on the commission were up for election during the current election cycle and only 12 of the commissioners will be going on to another term.
Ginger Holdren, the chair of the Carter County Commission, was asked about the changeover and she provided a lot of thought about the changes.
“The end of this term is both sad and exciting,” Holdren said. “The current team of 24 has accomplished so much — it is sad to lose some very intelligent, hard working board members. It has been a grief-stricken term in that we lost Mayor Rusty Barnett, Commissioner Rick Richardson and Commissioner Ronnie Trivette. We still stay ‘play ball’ after the pledge of allegiance in memory of Ronnie’s exhortation at every full commission meeting. Three others had to resign before their term ended — Patty Woodby to serve as mayor, Ray Lyons for health reasons and Mike Hill for moving out of state. The work of the county legislative body is continuous, so we made it through the losses.
“As we encounter a 50% turnover in September, I have no doubt the county business will be accomplished. People have a tendency to resist change, but it has the potential to bring progress. As Ginni Rometty, former chief executive officer of IBM says: ‘Growth and comfort do not coexist.’ There will be a learning curve for the newly elected commissioners, but I am hopeful for what lies ahead.”
Another commissioner who is looking forward to the next term is Robert Acuff, who served as chairman of the Health and Welfare Committee for the past few years. Acuff also said the new commissioners are facing a learning curve. Acuff also spoke about the years of knowledge and experience that have been lost as a result of commissioners who will be stepping down. He spoke of such experienced and capable commissioners as Ross Garland and Sonja Culler.
The breakdown of the new commission includes these incumbents who will be moving on to another term: Robert Acuff and Willie Campbell from the 1st District, Nancy Brown and Julie Guinn from the 2nd District, Brad Johnson from the 3rd District, Jerry Proffitt from the 4th District, Ginger Holdren and Layla Ward from the 5th District, Aaron Frazier and Daniel McInturff from the 7th District, Kelly Collins and Thomas Proffitt from the 8th District.
The new members are: Nick Holder from the 1st District, Avery “Pops” Wynn from the 2nd District, Steve Burrough and Angie Odom from the 3rd District, Danny Deal and Gary Kemp from the 4th District, Lisa Childress from the 5th District, Donnie Cable, Pattie Duffield, and Todd Smith from the 6th District, Jason Rasnick from the 7th District, and Cody McQueen from the 8th District. McQueen is the only newcomer who previously served on the Carter County Commission.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.