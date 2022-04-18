Eastern Eight Community Development Corporation broke ground on a new affordable housing development in Jonesborough on Monday, along with representatives from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development.
Sherry Trent, Eastern Eight’s executive director, said the organization received a $600,000 grant from the THDA and estimated the project will cost about $1.2 million. Trent said the homes will be priced as low as possible, but have to be sold at their appraised value, which she expects could be around the $250,000 mark but “hopefully less than that,” she said.
Those who are approved to purchase the homes will receive assistance from Eastern Eight and the THDA to cover a portion of the down payment and closing costs.
“We’re trying to make a difference one home at a time,” Trent said during a brief speech before the groundbreaking.
THDA Executive Director Ralph Perrey said those who purchase the homes with a THDA mortgage, as well as VA and Rural Development loans, will get down payment and closing cost assistance either at a fixed-rate or 6% of the purchase price.
“It’s critically important,” Perrey said of projects such as this. “If you look at, not just here in East Tennessee but nationwide, we are still not getting anywhere near the number of homes that we used to build as a country, so when nothing’s getting (built), supply and demand — the cost of everything goes up.
“We don’t see as much being built, and we especially don’t see as much being built at entry level price points,” Perrey continued. “That’s why this project, Kirkland Place, really attracted us.”
The six unit townhome complex is located in Kirkland Place, an apartment complex located on Kirk Lane off of Persimmon Ridge Road. The six units will be for sale, and anyone interested in applying for pre-approval can contact Eastern Eight CDC by phone at (423) 232-5097 or email at eastern8cdc@e8cdc.org.
