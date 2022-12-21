JONESBOROUGH -- Area residents donated approximately $1,500 to free the Grinch this holiday season, and while that’s enough to get him out of jail in time to carve the roast beast, the campaign is ongoing through December.
“We partnered with the Children’s Advocacy Center of the First Judicial District not only to raise funds, but to raise awareness,” said Susan Saylor, public information officer for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Established in 2000, the center is a not-for-profit organization focused on children who are victims of sexual and aggravated child abuse.
“Back in the late 1990s, legislators across the nation recognized that there was a gap between law enforcement and social work when it came to dealing with abused children,” said Samantha Prater, executive director of CAC. “Leaders in Washington, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson counties came together and established CAC as a safe place for a variety of agencies to provide much needed support for children experiencing significant trauma.”
It involves child protective services, law enforcement, prosecutors, mental health professionals, medical if needed, and other community-based resources.
“We bring the services here so the already traumatized child and caregivers aren’t traipsing all over creation,” Prater explained. “We provide a comfortable, child-centered place where those who need to speak with the child can do so. Abused children need protection, comfort and assurance. They don’t need to move from office to office.”
The idea for raising funds via the WCSO’s Grinch float came during one of several Christmas parades. The department’s Grinch float featured an incarcerated Grinch.
“We were in the midst of one parade when Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, who rode on our float, mentioned we should use the Grinch as a way to raise some money,” Saylor said. “Lt. Debbie Dunn with our Criminal Investigations Divisions suggested CAC, and I ran with it.”
After the Gray Christmas Parade, the Grinch was “arrested, booked and charged with aggravated burglary” by WCSO Deputy Jeff Roberts, whose two-year-old daughter is a huge Grinch fan. Photos of the entire process were posted on social media along with tips on preventing thefts during the holidays.
“Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street was kind enough to arraign the Grinch the next day, set his bond at $10,000 and in less than a week we raised around $1,500 through social media,” Saylor said. “In the real world, that would be more than enough to get the Grinch out of jail.”
For those wanting to contribute to the CAC, you can do so by visiting www.CAC1st.org and clicking on the “Donate” button.