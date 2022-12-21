Grinch bond

The idea for a "Grinch" fundraiser came from the WCSO's Christmas parade float.

 Contributed

JONESBOROUGH -- Area residents donated approximately $1,500 to free the Grinch this holiday season, and while that’s enough to get him out of jail in time to carve the roast beast, the campaign is ongoing through December.

“We partnered with the Children’s Advocacy Center of the First Judicial District not only to raise funds, but to raise awareness,” said Susan Saylor, public information officer for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

