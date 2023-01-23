Drug Treatment Center

Gov. Bill Lee signs lease to Roan Mountain Drug Treatment Center as Rep. Tim Hicks observes.

 Contributed

ROAN MOUNTAIN — The proposed long-term drug treatment center for the region came a little closer to opening last Friday. That was when Gov. Bill Lee signed the lease on the facility which will house the center.

Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, was present when Lee signed the lease. Hicks said on his Facebook page that the governor’s signature “allows us to move forward in opening this new recovery facility.”

