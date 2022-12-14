General Machine

General Machine and Tool Company is set for a $3.7 million expansion, which will result in the creation of 25 new jobs.

 By JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

NASHVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and General Machine and Tool Company officials announced Wednesday that the company will invest $3.7 million to expand manufacturing operations at its headquarters in Elizabethton.

The expansion, which follows General Machine’s acquisition by Cinco Research Corporation in February, will result in the creation of 25 new jobs in Carter County.

