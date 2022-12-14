NASHVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and General Machine and Tool Company officials announced Wednesday that the company will invest $3.7 million to expand manufacturing operations at its headquarters in Elizabethton.
The expansion, which follows General Machine’s acquisition by Cinco Research Corporation in February, will result in the creation of 25 new jobs in Carter County.
General Machine and Tool Company is located in the Watauga Industrial Park at 152 Judge Don Lewis Blvd. The acquisition and expansion mean General Machine will be able to expand and update its equipment inventory and manufacturing capabilities to reach a larger customer base across the Southeast.
Founded and headquartered in Elizabethton, General Machine and Tool Company is a premier full-service machine parts manufacturer and distributor of one-off parts. The company, which primarily serves the Tri-Cities region, has been operating from its Northeast Tennessee facility since 1967. Through the expansion, General Machine will employ roughly 30 people at its sole operations in Carter County.
In announcing the company expansion, Lee said “I thank General Machine for creating high-quality jobs for the Tennesseans in one of our state’s most rural regions. The skilled workforce in Carter County will greatly benefit from this company’s investment, and I look forward to seeing the success that follows this expansion.”
William Sames, president of Cinco Research Corporation said “Cinco Research is thankful for the support of the state of Tennessee, Tri-Cities, Carter County and the city of Elizabethton in supporting our growth at our fully owned subsidiary, General Machine. This investment will support the expansion of our machine shop contract production for existing and new customers and also the development and production of our in-house products. We will focus on our innovative, patent pending, high temperature reciprocating pumps for nuclear, solar, and energy storage applications, which will support our industrial, energy and defense customers.”