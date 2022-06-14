ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby to serve on the Local Government Advisory Committee.
“In the thorough, aggressive search for candidates, your individual characteristics and professional qualifications were exceptional among the number of nominees who expressed interest,” Gov. Lee said in his letter of appointment to Mayor Woodby. “I consider it very important to ensure that Tennessee’s boards and commissions are filled with the most dedicated and qualified citizens. I believe that your participation is certain to leave a positive impact on this board and the work it does.”
The Local Government Planning Advisory Committee is a statewide committee composed of seven officers of local governments from across the state. All the members are appointed by the governor. This committee advises the commissioner of Economic and Community Development on local planning and development issues, including administration of the local planning assistance program.
“It is a tremendous honor to be appointed by Gov. Lee to serve on the Local Government Planning Advisory Committee,” Woodby said. “Carter County is leading the region in developing new and innovative ways to improve the skills of our workforce to support our existing industries and to recruit new businesses to Carter County. I am thankful for Gov. Lee’s support of our efforts. I truly appreciate the governor’s confidence in me and my abilities in appointing me to serve on this committee and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish for the betterment of our region."