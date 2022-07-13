Kiley Povlich was driving home the night of July 4 around 11:30 p.m. when she noticed a fire near a house on Mallard Street.
“I was like driving up the street and I just saw that the side of the house was on fire. I was like, oh my gosh, like, is that a bonfire? Or what is that?,” she said. “Then I realized it was the entire side of the house.”
After realizing that the house was the source of the blaze, she ran to get her father and then called 911. She also knocked on the door of the house and let the person inside know of the fire. Povlich then started looking for a way to put the fire out.
“I found like a little flower pot,” she said, “and there was a spigot right beside where the fire was happening, so we started putting the fire out.”
While there is no official confirmation, Povlich thinks the fire may have started after someone placed fireworks in the garbage, as the fire was located right where the garbage can had been.
The fire department and police arrived less than five minutes later according to Povlich, but it was her quick thinking that helped prevent the fire from spreading, ultimately saving the house.