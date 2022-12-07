ELIZABETHTON — The 44th annual “Lights for Jesus” luminaries will be held this Saturday in Golf Club Acres subdivision from 5:30 to 11 p.m.
The neighborhood invites everyone in the region to drive through Golf Club Acres on Saturday night to enjoy the “Lights for Jesus” display. It is on the same night as the annual Christmas parade in downtown Elizabethton, so families attending the parade are invited to top off their evening by going through the neighborhood light display.
As always, there will be 5,000 luminaries lighting the edge of the streets in Golf Club Acres. Cars will enter from G Street onto Sabine Street and follow the lighted pathway through the neighborhood. Golf Club Acres is located behind Happy Valley Motors on the west end of Elizabethton.
There are always 150 homes in the neighborhood participating in the celebration. Each resident makes and displays the luminaries and decorates their home for the event. The luminaries are made by filling small paper bags with a small amount of sand. A votive candle is then placed atop the sand. The candle is lit at the beginning of the program at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“Lights for Jesus” began in 1979 as a project to celebrate Jesus’ birthday by the Golf Club Acres Children’s Bible Club. All these years later, there is now a fourth generation of candle lighters and several of the former Bible Club members and their children take part in the lighting. The residents have been diligent to continue the tradition through the years.