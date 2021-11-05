Former East Tennessee State University Athletic Director Dick Sander shoots free throws Thursday night at Brooks Gym. Sander was in the midst of a 24-hour free throw marathon called Finnegan's Challenge, during which he was hoping to make 3,300 free throws to point out that one in 33 children are born with a birth defect. He was raising money and awareness for the charity named after his grandson, who was born with a birth defect and entered the first grade this year. Sander was well on his way to surpass his mark.
