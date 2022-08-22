A new business is giving visitors a chance to experience the natural beauty of Unicoi County in a more luxurious way.
Glamping Retro is a luxury camping — or “glamping” — destination located on Spivey Mountain near the North Carolina state line. Glamping Retro has six luxury tents, an airstream and a treehouse available for rent.
Owners Tony and Sharen Turner said they plan to add more over time, though.
“We have another airstream that we’re just completing,” Tony Turner said. “In total, it’ll be nine units up here total.”
Tents range from primitive, which include two twin beds and a shared gas grill, to larger tents that include a kitchen, bathroom and private bedrooms. The campground also sports a bathhouse, a covered pavilion and a fire pit. The campground is also designed to host weddings.
The Turners already have some experience in the hosting business. They own a successful Airbnb in Unicoi County and said they decided to start Glamping Retro after their daughter and son-in-law, Tara and Matt Sorrell, offered to help them run it.
“We kind of all plotted together and came up with an idea,” Tony said. “Then we started looking for property and found this little gem and so we started on it.”
The Turners said they hope to expand Glamping retro not just in terms of camping options, but to include other local businesses like food trucks in the future.
“We’d like to work with the small businesses around to bring them business too,” Sharen Turner said.
Glamping Retro is in the process of building a website, however those interested in booking a rental can do so via airbnb.
