ELIZABETHTON — With the county primaries now less than three months away, things are moving quickly in local election offices and at the state level.
On Tuesday, the Carter County Election Commission mailed out applications for absentee ballots to 132 permanent absentee voters.
“These are the voters on which a licensed physician has filed a statement with the county election commission, stating that, in the physician’s judgment, the voter is unable to vote in person,” said Tracy Tanner-Harris, administrator of elections for Carter County. Tanner-Harris said these 132 were on a perpetual list.
But this is just the first of the applications for absentee ballets to be distributed. There are many other reasons a voter may qualify to vote absentee.
One of the most common reasons for absentee voting is that the voter will be outside the county during the entire period of Election Day and early voting. Some of the acceptable reasons for being outside the county during this time are military service, being enrolled as a full-time student in a college outside the county, people whose work has assigned them to a foreign country, missionaries, voters who are 60 years old or older, and voters with physical disabilities.
Requests for absentee ballots by mail or in person must be received within 7 days of Election Day and ballots are due by Election Day.
On another election matter, Tanner-Harris said the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has just introduced a new online dashboard that voters may use to track any changes in their voting districts. This is especially important this year because the state has just gone through a decennial redistricting, so there is a chance that even if a voter has remained in his or her same residence for the past 10 years, there may still have been some changes in voting districts.
The online Tennessee District Lookup, tncot.cc/tndistrict, makes it easy to see which legislative districts are now assigned to each address in the Volunteer State.
The new dashboard includes updated legislative district information for county commissions, the Tennessee House of Representatives, the Tennessee Senate, and the U.S. Congress. The voting precinct for the residence is also included, along with other information for certain localities. Some information, including voting precincts, could be updated as it is adjusted or becomes available.
The decennial redistricting has impacted more than 2.5 million addresses in Tennessee, and will be in effect in this year’s elections.
“This easy-to-use dashboard is a simple way to see how you and your family will be represented in future elections,” said Jason Mumpower, comptroller of the treasury. “Redistricting and reapportionment help ensure that our elective bodies adhere to the ‘one person, one vote’ standard of representation. With the shift in district boundaries, it’s important for all Tennesseans to know which district they are in.”
To use the new Tennessee District Lookup dashboard, go to tncot.tndistrict and enter your address in the box at the top left corner of the webpage. Once the address is selected, the voter will see both the new and prior district assignments.
Once voters are aware of which districts they are in, the voters can focus on the handful of candidates that will appear on their ballot. They can then become familiar with those candidates. One way to become familiar will be the Carter County Election Candidate Forum, which will be held at the Bonnie Kate Theater on March 15 at 6 p.m.