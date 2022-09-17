To help in your travels throughout the region in the coming week, consult this listing of Tennessee Department of Transportation road construction projects for Northeast Tennessee.
For all road construction projects, motorists are reminded to be alert for workers present, slowed traffic/possible delays and are urged to use extreme caution in the affected areas.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 5.9 and 6.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this construction project.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 143 between Roan Mountain State Park and North Carolina line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through this resurfacing project.
GREENE COUNTY, SR 34 between Log Miles 13.8 and 18.9: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project.
GREENE COUNTY, SR 35 between Log Miles 3.9 and 11.5: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. through this resurfacing project.
HAWKINS COUNTY, SR 66 between Log Miles 12.6 and 19.2: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project.
HAWKINS COUNTY, SR 346 between Log Miles 0.0 and 7.6: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project.
JOHNSON COUNTY, SR 91 between Rambo Road and Virginia state line: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures during daylight hours through this resurfacing project.
SEVIER COUNTY, SR 339 Jones Cove Road near Wilhite Road: Motorists need to be aware of a bridge collapse that has closed State Route 339 (Jones Cove Road) near Wilhite Road. Heavy rains in the area caused the failure of a box bridge on July 25. Detour routes are as follows: Eastbound traffic will take State Route 35 (US 411) to State Route 416, to State Route 454, to State Route 32 (US 321) and then back to State Route 339. Westbound traffic will take State Route 32 (US 321) to State Route 454, to State Route 416, to State Route 35 (US 411) and then back to State Route 339.
Signage is in place to direct motorists. This will be an indefinite road closure.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, US 421/SR 34 between US 11W/SR 1 and SR 394: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Morgan Lane and Horton Highway: Motorists should be alert that SR 93 is reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary signal through this construction project.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between US 11W/ SR 1 and Virginia state line: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. through this resurfacing project.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, US 11E/ US 19W/ SR 34 Bridge over Boone Lake: Motorists should be alert for the reduction of lanes through this bridge repair project.
