To help in your travels throughout the region in the coming week, consult this listing of Tennessee Department of Transportation road construction projects for Northeast Tennessee.
For all road construction projects, motorists are reminded to be alert for workers present, slowed traffic/possible delays and are urged to use extreme caution in the affected areas.
TRAFFIC ALERT
SULLIVAN/WASHINGTON COUNTIES: Motorists traveling on State Route 93 at the Sullivan/Washington County line should be aware of road construction activities that will have an effect on traffic.
Beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, State Route 93 will be temporarily closed in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway) as crews switch traffic to the new temporary roadway and remove existing traffic signals.
This closure is expected to last approximately one hour but may take longer as new and existing pavement markings are corrected and placed for the new traffic pattern. Motorists will be directed to use I-81 and I-26 as an alternate route as needed.
This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present along the new roadway alignment.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 5.9 and 6.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this construction project.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 159 between Andrew Finney Road and Buntontown Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this safety improvement project.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 362 between SR 361 and Gap Creek Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this safety improvement project.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Morgan Lane and Horton Highway: Motorists should be alert that SR 93 is reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary signal through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for traffic stoppages during blasting operations.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Fort Henry Drive SR 36 and Memorial Blvd. SR 126: Motorists should be alert for the reduction of lanes through this bridge repair project. A wide load detour is in place through this area.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, US 11E/ US 19W/ SR 34 Bridge over Boone Lake: Motorists should be alert for the reduction of lanes through this bridge repair project.
For information on statewide interstate construction motorists can access the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay website at https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic.