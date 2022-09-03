To help in your travels throughout the region in the coming week, consult this listing of Tennessee Department of Transportation road construction projects for Northeast Tennessee.
Motorists are reminded to be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, to expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in the affected areas.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 5.9 and 6.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this construction project.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 143 between RoanMountain State Park and North Carolina line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through this resurfacing project.
GREENE COUNTY, SR 34 between Log Miles 13.8 and 18.9: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for lane reductions left in place around the clock as crews perform bridge repairs.
GREENE COUNTY, SR 35 between LogMiles 3.9 and 11.5: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. through this resurfacing project.
JOHNSON COUNTY, SR 91 between Rambo Road and Virginia state line: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures during daylight hours through this resurfacing project.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, US 421/SR 34 between US 11W/SR 1 and SR 394: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Morgan Lane and Horton Highway: Motorists should be alert that SR 93 is reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary signal through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for traffic stoppages during blasting operations.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between US 11W/SR 1 and Virginia state line: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. through this resurfacing project.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, US 11E/US 19W/SR 34 Bridge over Boone Lake: Motorists should be alert for the reduction of lanes through this bridge repair project.
For information on statewide interstate construction, motorists can access the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay website at https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic.