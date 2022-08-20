To help in your travels throughout the region in the coming week, consult this listing of Tennessee Department of Transportation road construction projects for Northeast Tennessee:
Motorists are reminded to be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, to expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in the affected areas.
CARTER COUNTY, US 19E/ SR 37 near Log Mile 8.7: US 19E/SR 37 is reduced to one lane through this rockfall mitigation project. This project is estimated to be complete on or before Aug. 31.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 5.9 and 6.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures. at various times through this project
CARTER COUNTY, SR 143 between Roan Mountain State Park and North Carolina line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through this resurfacing project.
GREENE COUNTY, SR 34 between Log Miles 13.8 and 18.9: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project, as well as lane reductions left in place around the clock as crews perform bridge repairs.
GREENE COUNTY, SR 35 between Log Miles 3.9 and 11.5: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. through this resurfacing project.
JOHNSON COUNTY, SR 91 between Rambo Road and Virginia state line: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures during daylight hours through this resurfacing project.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, US 421/SR 34 between US 11W/SR 1 and SR 394: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Morgan Lane and Horton Highway: Motorists should be alert that SR 93 is reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary signal through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for traffic stoppages during blasting operations.SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between US 11W/ SR 1 and Virginia state line: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. through this resurfacing project.
UNICOI COUNTY, I-26 East near Mile Marker 32: On Wednesday and Thursday, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-26 East near Mile Marker 20.2: On Wednesday, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-81 North near Mile Marker 50.3: On Wednesday, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, US 11E/ US 19W/ SR 34 Bridge over Boone Lake: Motorists should be alert for the reduction of lanes through this bridge repair project.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.