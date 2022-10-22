To help you in your travels throughout the region in the coming week, consult this listing of Tennessee Department of Transportation road construction projects for Northeast Tennessee.
Motorists are reminded to be alert for workers present, slowed traffic/possible delays and are urged to use extreme caution in the affected areas.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 5.9 and 6.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this construction project.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 159 between Andrew Finney Road and Buntontown Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this safety improvement project.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 362 between SR 361 and Gap Creek Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this safety improvement project.
GREENE COUNTY, SR 34 between Log Miles 13.8 and 18.9: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for lane reductions left in place around the clock as crews perform bridge repairs.
GREENE COUNTY, SR 70 between Log Miles 2.6 and 3.0: Beginning Tuesday through Friday in the upcoming week, SR 70 will be reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal as crews perform slide and settlement repairs in this area.
SEVIER COUNTY, SR 339 Jones Cove Road near Wilhite Road: Motorists need to be aware of a bridge collapse that has closed State Route 339 (Jones Cove Road) near Wilhite Road. Heavy rains in the area caused the failure of a box bridge on July 25. Detour routes are as follows: Eastbound traffic will take State Route 35 (US 411) to State Route 416, to State Route 454, to State Route 32 (US 321) and then back to State Route 339. Westbound traffic will take State Route 32 (US 321) to State Route 454, to State Route 416, to State Route 35 (US 411) and then back to State Route 339. Signage is in place to direct motorists. This will be an indefinite road closure.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, I-26 West near Mile Marker 4.4: On Wednesday, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Morgan Lane and Horton Highway: Motorists should be alert that SR 93 is reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary signal through this construction project.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Fort Henry Drive SR 36 and Memorial Blvd. SR 126: Motorists should be alert for the reduction of lanes through this bridge repair project. A wide load detour is in place through this area.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-26 West near Mile Marker 24: On Wednesday, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-81 North near Mile Marker 51: On Tuesday, October 25, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning through this sign replacement project.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, US 11E/ US 19W/ SR 34 Bridge over Boone Lake: Motorists should be alert for the reduction of lanes through this bridge repair project.
For information on statewide interstate construction motorists can access the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay website at https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic.
TDOT is now on Twitter. For up to the minute traffic information in Knoxville and the Tri-Cities follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/knoxville511. For statewide travel information follow www.twitter.com/TN511