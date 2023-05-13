To help you in your travels throughout the region in the coming week, consult this listing of Tennessee Department of Transportation road construction projects for Northeast Tennessee.
For all road construction projects, motorists are reminded to be alert for workers present, slowed traffic/possible delays and are urged to use extreme caution in the affected areas.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 at SR 37: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through this signal upgrade project.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 5.9 and 6.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this construction project.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 159 between Andrew Finney Road and Buntontown Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this safety improvement project.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 362 between SR 361 and Gap Creek Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this safety improvement project.
GREENE COUNTY, I-81 North near Mile Marker 24.3: On Thursday, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs.
HAWKINS COUNTY, SR 1 between Log Miles 10.2 and 14.9: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, I-81 South near Mile Marker 68.6: On Monday, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Morgan Lane and Horton Highway: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction project.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Fort Henry Drive SR 36 and Memorial Blvd. SR 126: Motorists should be alert for the reduction of lanes through this bridge repair project. A wide load detour is in place through this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
UNICOI COUNTY, I-26 East and West between Mile Markers 50 and the North Carolina State Line: Through May 31, motorists should be alert for a reduction of lanes left in place around the clock through this bridge repair project.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-26 West near Mile Markers 11.3 and 23.3: On Sunday, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-26 West near Mile Marker 13.3: On Monday, May 15, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-81 North near Mile Marker 53: On Sunday, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs.
For information on statewide interstate construction motorists can access the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay website at https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic.