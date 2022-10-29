To help in your travels throughout the region, consult this listing of Tennessee Department of Transportation road construction projects for Northeast Tennessee.
For all road construction projects, motorists are reminded to be alert for workers present, slowed traffic/possible delays and are urged to use extreme caution in the affected areas.CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 5.9 and 6.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this construction project.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 159 between Andrew Finney Road and Buntontown Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this safety improvement project.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 362 between SR 361 and Gap Creek Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this safety improvement project.
GREENE COUNTY, SR 34 between Log Miles 13.8 and 18.9: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for lane reductions left in place around the clock as crews perform bridge repairs.
SEVIER COUNTY, SR 339 Jones Cove Road near Wilhite Road: State Route 339 (Jones Cove Road) near Wilhite Road is reopened to traffic. Heavy rains in the area caused the failure of a box bridge on July 25, 2022.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, I-81 North near Mile Marker 56.5: On Tuesday, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Morgan Lane and Horton Highway: Motorists should be alert that SR 93 is reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary signal through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for traffic stoppages during blasting operations.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Fort Henry Drive SR 36 and Memorial Blvd. SR 126: Motorists should be alert for the reduction of lanes through this bridge repair project. A wide load detour is in place through this area.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, US 11E/ US 19W/ SR 34 Bridge over Boone Lake: Motorists should be alert for the reduction of lanes through this bridge repair project.