To help you in your travels throughout the region in the coming week, consult this listing of Tennessee Department of Transportation road construction projects for Northeast Tennessee.
Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures or reduction of lanes at various times through these construction projects.
For all road construction projects, motorists are reminded to be alert for workers present, slowed traffic/possible delays and are urged to use extreme caution in the affected areas.
CARTER COUNTY, Motorists traveling on Elk Avenue in Elizabethton should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an effect on traffic.
Beginning Monday, the eastbound lane on Elk Avenue will be closed from the Broad Street split to North Roan Street. This closure will be in place to allow crews to safely relocate utilities in this area.
This lane closure is anticipated to last until Feb. 3. Downtown traffic is recommended to proceed on Broad Street and use Lynn Avenue to access downtown Elizabethton.
This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 5.9 and 6.4
CARTER COUNTY, SR 159 between Andrew Finney Road and Buntontown Road
CARTER COUNTY, SR 362 between SR 361 and Gap Creek Road
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Morgan Lane and Horton Highway
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Fort Henry Drive SR 36 and Memorial Blvd. SR 126
WASHINGTON COUNTY, US 11E/ US 19W/ SR 34 Bridge over Boone Lake
For information on statewide interstate construction, motorists can access the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay website at https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic