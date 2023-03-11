To help you in your travels throughout the region in the coming week, consult this listing of Tennessee Department of Transportation road construction projects for Northeast Tennessee.
For all road construction projects, motorists are reminded to be alert for workers present, slowed traffic/possible delays and are urged to use extreme caution in the affected areas.
Traffic Alert — Carter County
Motorists traveling on Elk Avenue in Elizabethton should be aware of road construction activities that will have an effect on traffic.
Beginning on Monday, Elk Avenue will be closed during daytime hours between North Roan Street and Lynn Avenue in Elizabethton to allow for sewer line installation. Motorists will be directed to use Lynn Avenue and Broad Street as detour routes. Local traffic to businesses along Elk Avenue will still be permitted.
This closure will also be in place during daytime hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.
This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 at SR 37: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through this signal upgrade project.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 5.9 and 6.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this construction project.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 159 between Andrew Finney Road and Buntontown Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this safety improvement project.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 362 between SR 361 and Gap Creek Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this safety improvement project.
JEFFERSON/ SEVIER COUNTY, I-40 West between Mile Markers 416 and 405: On Sunday, motorists should be alert for a series of rolling roadblocks between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. as utility crews perform overhead line work. Motorists should be alert for slow or stopped traffic, expect delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
SEVIER COUNTY, US 441 North/ US 321 South/ SR 73 East Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge: Traffic on the northbound Spur will be reduced to one lane through April 7 to allow for repairs to the Spur Tunnel. While the single-lane closures will cause temporary delays, the repairs are necessary to address water leaks and lighting improvements. For the safety of workers, motorists are reminded to reduce speeds, refrain from honking when traveling through the construction zone, and allow extra time for all northbound travel on the Spur. Closures will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the construction period.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Morgan Lane and Horton Highway: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction project.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Fort Henry Drive SR 36 and Memorial Blvd. SR 126: Motorists should be alert for the reduction of lanes through this bridge repair project. A wide load detour is in place through this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, US 11E/ US 19W/ SR 34 Bridge over Boone Lake: Motorists should be alert for the reduction of lanes through this bridge repair project.
For information on statewide interstate construction motorists can access the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay website at https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic.
TDOT is now on Twitter. For up to the minute traffic information in Knoxville and the Tri-Cities follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/knoxville511. For statewide travel information follow www.twitter.com/TN511.