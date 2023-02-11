To help you in your travels throughout the region in the coming week, consult this listing of Tennessee Department of Transportation road construction projects for Northeast Tennessee.
For all road construction projects, motorists are reminded to be alert for workers present and slowed traffic/possible delays and are urged to use extreme caution in the affected areas.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 at SR 37: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through this signal upgrade project.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 5.9 and 6.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this construction project.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 159 between Andrew Finney Road and Buntontown Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this safety-improvement project.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 362 between SR 361 and Gap Creek Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this safety improvement project.
SEVIER COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 405 and 410: Motorists should be alert for possible mobile lane closures nightly between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities.
SEVIER COUNTY, US 441 North/ US 321 South/ SR 73 East Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge: Traffic on the northbound Spur will be reduced to one lane through April 7, to allow for repairs to the Spur Tunnel. While the single-lane closures will cause temporary delays, the repairs are necessary to address water leaks and lighting improvements. For the safety of workers, motorists are reminded to reduce speeds, refrain from honking when traveling through the construction zone, and allow extra time for all northbound travel on the Spur. Closures will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the construction period.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Morgan Lane and Horton Highway: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction project.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Fort Henry Drive SR 36 and Memorial Boulevard/SR 126: Motorists should be alert for the reduction of lanes through this bridge repair project. A wide load detour is in place through this area.
UNICOI COUNTY, I-26 East near Mile Marker 52: On Monday and Tuesday, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, US 11E/ US 19W/ SR 34 Bridge over Boone Lake: Motorists should be alert for the reduction of lanes through this bridge repair project.
For information on statewide interstate construction, motorists can access the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay website at https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic