To help you in your travels throughout the region in the coming week, consult this listing of Tennessee Department of Transportation road construction projects for Northeast Tennessee.
For all road construction projects, motorists are reminded to be alert for workers present, slowed traffic/possible delays and are urged to use extreme caution in the affected areas.
CARTER COUNTY, US 19E/ SR 37 near Log Mile 8.7: US 19E/SR 37 is reduced to one lane through this rockfall mitigation project.This project is estimated to be complete on or before August 31.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 5.9 and 6.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this construction project.
GREENE COUNTY, SR 34 between Log Miles 13.8 and 18.9: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, I-81 North and South between Mile Markers 62.9 and 69.3: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, US 421/SR 34 between US 11W/SR 1 and SR 394: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Morgan Lane and Horton Highway: Motorists should be alert that SR 93 is reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary signal through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for traffic stoppages during blasting operations.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between US 11W/ SR 1 and Virginia State Line: Beginning Monday, June 27, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. through this resurfacing project.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, US 11E/ US 19W/ SR 34 Bridge over Boone Lake: Motorists should be alert for the reduction of lanes through this bridge repair project.