State Line Drive-In projectionist Gene Estep, right, and State Line proprietor Andy Wetzel show the digital projector that allowed the theater to remain in business when Hollywood quit producing movies on 35 mm film.
ELIZABETHTON — Gene Estep has seen a good part of the history of the State Line Drive-In. He wasn’t there for the opening of the movie theater in 1947, but Estep is proud of his lengthy service with the theater since he went to work as a projectionist back in 1977.
Estep was hired during the time when the theater was owned by Ray Glover. He quickly mastered the skills and techniques needed to be a good projectionist and he has mastered all the technological changes throughout the years. Those changes have actually made his job a lot less physically challenging.
When he started, movies came in large reels of film. These were wound onto reels that provided 20 minutes of the movie, or could be spliced together for an hour’s worth of the movie. Estep said these reels were very heavy. In contrast, digital movies today come in small boxes that can be carried with one hand.
Things have also gotten safer, Estep said. In the past, film was made from nitrocellulose, and was highly flammable. Not only that, Estep said the film projectors used a carbon arc lamp to illuminate the images. These lamps could produce a lot of heat. A projectionist had to be aware of the potential for fire and had to always follow safe procedures.
Estep said the 20 minute reels also meant the projectionist had to be alert for the dots toward the end of a reel of film, in order to have a smooth transition to the next reel. Once the new reel was going, the projectionist had to get a new reel ready for the next changeover in 20 minutes. A projectionist did not have an easy job.
While things have gotten easier for Estep on the physical and safety end, he has had to keep up with all the technological changes brought about by digital projection. For example, the State Line’s projectors were installed in 2013, but this was at the beginning of a technological revolution. Improvements have quickly been made and Estep pointed to a pile of boxes stacked up in the projection room. He said those boxes contained the latest improvements to the projection equipment and cost the State Line $7,300.
But Estep is also happy with the multitude of things that the digital equipment allow the theater to do, such as projecting the images from any laptop that is connected to the projector. It provides for such things as holding live music concerts. In fact, a stage is being constructed in front of the big screen for live musical performances, such as the community’s favorite, Carson Peters.
Even with all his work in the projection booth, Estep also enjoys the chance to interact with the audience and tells stories about catching people as they get out of the trunks of cars to avoid the price of admission.
It has been a long and enjoyable career for Estep.