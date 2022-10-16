State Line Drive-In

State Line Drive-In projectionist Gene Estep, right, and State Line proprietor Andy Wetzel show the digital projector that allowed the theater to remain in business when Hollywood quit producing movies on 35 mm film.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — Gene Estep has seen a good part of the history of the State Line Drive-In. He wasn’t there for the opening of the movie theater in 1947, but Estep is proud of his lengthy service with the theater since he went to work as a projectionist back in 1977.

Estep was hired during the time when the theater was owned by Ray Glover. He quickly mastered the skills and techniques needed to be a good projectionist and he has mastered all the technological changes throughout the years. Those changes have actually made his job a lot less physically challenging.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

