NASHVILLE — Gas prices in Tennessee and across the country are holding steady as 2021 begins.
Tennessee’s average of $2.04 is the same as last week. The national average of $2.25 has remained unchanged for the last 12 days, according to AAA.
Pump price stability at the start of the year is credited to consistent crude oil prices in late December — about $47-48 per barrel — combined with low demand. U.S. gasoline demand, as recorded by the Energy Information Administration, was at the lowest level for the last week of December in 23 years at 8.1 million barrels per day.
“Holiday road travel was down at least 25%,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson, in a press release. “With fewer people on the road, the majority of states saw little change at the pump from the last week of 2020 to the first few days of 2021.”
Most expensive gas prices
• Jackson ($2.08)
• Memphis ($2.06)
• Nashville ($2.06)
Least expensive gas prices
• Chattanooga ($1.96)
• Cleveland ($1.96)
• Johnson City and Kingsport-Bristol ($2.02)
Across the nation
While the national gas price average is 9 cents more than last month, January gas prices are already 33 cents cheaper than this time last year, according to AAA.
That is the largest year-over-year difference at the beginning of January since 2015. AAA expects demand to dwindle in coming weeks and gas prices to likely be cheaper, especially if crude oil holds at the current price point.
How high or low gas prices will go in 2021 will largely depend on crude oil prices, supply and demand. AAA expects that as the vaccine becomes more widely available and states loosen travel restrictions, Americans will begin to drive more, creating an impact at the pump. At $2.17, 2020 saw the lowest annual national gas price average since 2016.
What about oil?
At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 12 cents to settle at $48.50, AAA reported.
Crude prices increased last week due to a weak dollar and rising market optimism that coronavirus vaccines will help crude oil demand recover in 2021. However, as coronavirus infection rates continue to climb and travel restrictions increase, crude prices will likely be capped this week.
To view daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.