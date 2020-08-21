ELIZABETHTON — A diesel fuel leak was the apparent cause of an accident on U.S. Highway 19E near the intersection with Stoney Creek Highway on Friday morning.
According to the preliminary report, William D. Townsend, 41, Elizabethton, was driving a 2000 Ford F 250 with a trailer southbound on U.S. Highway 19E when diesel fuel from his vehicle spilled onto the roadway because of an equipment malfunction.
Wanda J. Johnson, 49, Elizabethton, traveling behind Townsend’s vehicle in a 2006 Chevrolet HHR, began sliding when her vehicle came into contact with the fuel spill.
Meanwhile, Mellissa Lee Kennedy, 49, Asheboro, N.C. was traveling behind the vehicles in a 2020 Freightliner truck with attached semitrailer. Mark Kennedy, 55, Asheboro, N.C., was a passenger in the Kennedy vehicle.
Mellisa Kennedy was unable to avoid the sliding Chevrolet HHR in front of her, striking Johnson’s vehicle with the Freightliner.
The Chevrolet HHR then crossed the median and went through both northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19E, traveled off the left side of the highway and back across both southbound and northbound lanes before exiting the right side of the highway and coming to rest in a ditch.
The Freightliner was able to stop on the right shoulder of the highway.
Townsend was stopped on Tenn. Highway 91 and remained there until the equipment malfunction was repaired.
No charges were placed in the accident.
Johnson was the only person reported injured. She was transported to Johnson City Medical Center.