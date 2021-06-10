Frontier Health plans to provide Narcan and COVID-19 resources to the community at its second “You Can Recover” drive-through event on June 18 from noon to 3:00 p.m. at Turning Point, 208 E Unaka Ave, in Johnson City.
As the region continues to battle the challenges of the pandemic, it is also facing an opioid crisis. There were 2,089 overdose deaths in Tennessee in 2019, with 1,543 being the result of opioid use, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. This is a 15 percent increase from 2018.
Of those deaths, 14 occurred in Carter County, 24 in Sullivan County, six in Unicoi County and 28 in Washington County. Out of those 72 deaths, 42 were the result of an opioid overdose according to the department of health. This prevalence in the community is why Frontier Health is promoting this drive-through as a community event, not just for those struggling with addiction.
“This is a community issue,” said Polly Jessen, staff development coordinator and a certified peer recovery specialist at Frontier Health. “We all know someone who has been impacted by addiction.”
The Virtual COVID Crisis Team will have 100 Narcan/COVID-19 resource bags to give out to any member of the community. Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is a fast-acting treatment for an opioid overdose and works on all types of opioids, including synthetics such as fentanyl and heroin, according to Frontier Health. Each bag will include one Narcan nasal spray, along with instructions for proper administration, and COVID-19 resource materials. A free, 10 minute online Narcan training resource can also be found at https://apps.health.tn.gov/naloxone/savealife/.
Bags will be given for free on a first-come basis while supplies last. It is also important to note that while Narcan can be a potential life-saving step, individuals will likely need to seek further medical treatment and/or addiction care.
Opioid overdose deaths continue to rise as one of the leading causes of accidental death in the United States, according to Frontier Health. The increase in mental health issues during the pandemic has also contributed to the rise in substance abuse. Based on research by the National Institute of Mental Health, roughly half of individuals who experience a substance use disorder, addiction being the most severe form, will also suffer from a co-occurring mental disorder and vice versa.
To combat this crisis, Frontier Health’s Virtual COVID Crisis Team has come together to provide potentially life-saving resources to the community.
“We definitely see the need,” said Jessen. “We want to reduce the stigma and save lives from overdose deaths. If we can meet people who struggle with addiction with compassion, we can prevent overdose deaths.”