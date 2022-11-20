ELIZABETHTON — The Christmas season has officially started in downtown Elizabethton.

As darkness was just setting in at 6 p.m. on Saturday, the family of the late Dr. Danny Smith flipped the switch to light the tallest decorated Fraser fir in the world. A large crowd filled the section of Elk Avenue and cheered as the Christmas lights lit up on the 78-foot tall tree.

John Thompson

