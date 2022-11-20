ELIZABETHTON — The Christmas season has officially started in downtown Elizabethton.
As darkness was just setting in at 6 p.m. on Saturday, the family of the late Dr. Danny Smith flipped the switch to light the tallest decorated Fraser fir in the world. A large crowd filled the section of Elk Avenue and cheered as the Christmas lights lit up on the 78-foot tall tree.
It was the latest rendition of a Christmas tradition in Elizabethton that has been going on for nearly 40 years. The evening began an hour before, with several groups performing Christmas music.
The first group were carolers from Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, dressed in their finest Dickensian costumes. They were followed by the very lively and joyous choir of 4th and 5th graders from Harold McCormick Elementary School. The national anthem was then performed by the Happy Valley High School Ensemble.
That group was followed by Hadley Vines from Hampton discussing the history of the tree. She said it was brought back from Roan Mountain by the Folsom family in the 1860s. Although the tree was planted in a lower elevation climate much different from its normal habitat, the tree thrived to such an extent that it has become the tallest Fraser fir in Tennessee and the second tallest in the world.
The final musical group before the lighting was the Bowers Family and Friends, performing several upbeat Christmas songs and inviting the crowd to join in.
One of the traditions of the event is to honor someone as the official lighter of the tree. This year, the honored person was Smith, who died this past April. His family was called upon to turn on the Christmas tree lights for him. Smith was a physical therapist who earned a doctorate in health science in physical therapy. He founded Physical Therapy Services. Smith also served as chairman of the Elizabethton City School Board from 1987 to 2000.
Although it was a chilly night, there were other things going on after the lighting was completed. Children were invited to participate in the Candy Cane Quest at Cat Island. Santa and Mrs. Claus were meeting with children on the Covered Bridge Stage to get last minute Christmas requests.