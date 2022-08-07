ELIZABETHTON — What do Angela Bailey, Taylor Condry, Yvette Hayward and Gabriel Douglas have in common? They just spent time at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton building a foundation for careers in which they will serve others.

Each will receive a diploma at the TCAT graduation ceremony on Aug. 11 at Milligan University. They will join over 200 other students in the 2022 graduating class. It will be the first graduation since 2019, when the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled commencement.

