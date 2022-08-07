ELIZABETHTON — What do Angela Bailey, Taylor Condry, Yvette Hayward and Gabriel Douglas have in common? They just spent time at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton building a foundation for careers in which they will serve others.
Each will receive a diploma at the TCAT graduation ceremony on Aug. 11 at Milligan University. They will join over 200 other students in the 2022 graduating class. It will be the first graduation since 2019, when the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled commencement.
The new president of TCATE, David Hicks, said he is proud of all graduates who built their career at the institution. “All of us can be proud of the progress made by each one” Hicks said.
Here are some of the reasons the four graduates gave for their time spent at the school.
Angela Bailey: “When my youngest was a senior in high school in 2018, I decided to finish my education. My original plan was to get a degree as a veterinarian technician. I got a part time job at Four Oaks Healthcare and fell in love with the residents and dietary. The American Job Center’s Brandon Harold helped me with my books and other things. In 2020, I finished my associate degree in nutrition and food services at Northeast State Community College. The next month, I started the dietary program at TCAT.” The online training takes eight months to complete.
Bailey expressed appreciation for the support from her family; Lisa Blackburn, online dietary coordinator at TCATE; Phyllis Ensor and Stephanie Roark, her instructors; Patricia Henderson, student services coordinator at TCATE; and Tyler Colbaugh.
“I would also like to thank the staff at Christian Care Center and my staff for the commitment to the residents. In August 2021, we had our first state review and no deficiencies were found. I hope that other students believe in themselves and work toward their dreams. I am beyond grateful for the TCAT program and everything that made my dreams come true,” Bailey said.
Taylor Condry: She was a premature baby who has come a long way in 19 years since she lived in a hospital intensive care unit, surrounded by love and affection from her caregivers. She said several odds at the time were against her. However, she is proof that she was victorious.
Condry will receive a licensed practical nurse diploma from TCATE on Aug. 11. “I want to continue my education and become a registered nurse and eventually an obstetric nurse,” Condry said.
The school said she is living proof that one can make a difference in the lives of others. That is why she was selected to receive the $1,000 Hassie Murr Perryman Academic Scholarship. Hassie Murr was a nurse in Elizabethton who went the extra mile to help others.
Yvette Hayward received a sholarship from the National Technical Honor Society. She became a certified nurse assistant at TCATE and then decided to become a license practical nurse.
Hayward said “there are pluses and minuses with every job. CNA work can be hard on a person’s body physically, and I’m older, my body isn’t going to last forever. Financially with CNA work, it can be hard to get ahead. So, as a responsible adult, I have to think of the future and becoming an LPN is the natural next step for a CNA. I love anatomy, I love the science of medicine, I love to learn how the body works and how we can care for people when things go wrong.
Gabriel Douglas said “I attended Tri-Cities Christian Academy for four years and graduated in 2020. I have always been a sucker for technology, especially STEM programs. So going to a field involving lots of tech and robotics was a no-brainer for me. I did some research and found out that TCAT had recently started up the Advanced Manufacturing program. After a tour of the facility and meetings with staff, I very quickly fell in love with the program and what it had to offer.”
Upon graduation, Douglas said he “hopes to serve in local industry to help establish automation.” He hopes that will lead to creation of more jobs for the area.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.