ELIZABETHTON — The Bonnie Kate Theater has announced the four first-round winners in the Tennessee Songwriters Week competition, held on Feb. 5.
The winners are Caleb Bailey, who performed “White Knuckle, Black Lung”; Nathan Hardin, who performed “Looking for Answers”; Sandra Lambert, who performed “Her Favorite Color was Red”; and Travis O’Quinn, who performed “Have Your Heart.”
John Huber, a member of the Friends of the Bonnie Kate Theater, said it was a great evening and very well attended.
The four winners now advance to the Showcase Event which will be held at the Down Home in Johnson City on Feb. 22. The winners at that level will then advance to the final round at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville on March 20.