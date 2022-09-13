ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City School System announced Tuesday that four of its schools have been designated by the Tennessee Department of Education as Reward schools for the 2021-2022 school year. The four Elizabethton City Schools to achieve the status are: East Side Elementary School, Harold McCormick Elementary School, West Side Elementary School and T. A. Dugger Jr. High School.
The Reward school designation is presented to the highest performing schools for academic achievement and student growth. Across the state, 427 schools spanning 92 school districts were awarded Reward school status.
Schools are recognized as a Reward school when they demonstrate high levels of performance and/or improvement in performance by meeting their annual measurable objectives across performance indicators and student groups and the Reward school designation places significant emphasis on improvement from the prior school year. From the 2020-21 administration of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, a significant number of schools saw improvement and increased participation in this year’s assessments to qualify for the distinction.
“Tennessee students, families, educators, and school communities have worked hard to overcome a variety of challenges stemming from the pandemic and I congratulate them on their efforts,” said TDEC Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Our teachers and school districts focused on helping students improve every day and we will continue to focus on student achievement, as well as growth, so that all students are set on a path to success.”
“I can’t begin to express how proud I am of our schools for all they accomplished last year,” said Richard VanHuss, director of schools for Elizabethton. “To have so many schools in our district recognized is truly remarkable. The challenges our teachers, staff members, and students have faced over the past three years have been difficult, but they have continued to work hard, and the results speak for themselves. The entire Cyclone Family is to be commended for their perseverance and dedication to seeing our students succeed through less-than-ideal circumstanced. Please join me in celebrating the accomplishments of these schools.”For