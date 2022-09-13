Elizabethton City Schools
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City School System announced Tuesday that four of its schools have been designated by the Tennessee Department of Education as Reward schools for the 2021-2022 school year. The four Elizabethton City Schools to achieve the status are: East Side Elementary School, Harold McCormick Elementary School, West Side Elementary School and T. A. Dugger Jr. High School.

The Reward school designation is presented to the highest performing schools for academic achievement and student growth. Across the state, 427 schools spanning 92 school districts were awarded Reward school status.

